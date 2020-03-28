IN BRIEF
Former All-Star Edmonds hospitalized, undergoing COVID-19 tests
Retired MLB outfielder Jim Edmonds used his Instagram account Saturday to reveal he was being tested for the new coronavirus.
“Held off as long as I could,” he captioned an image of himself wearing a surgical mask in a hospital bed. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke.”
In another social media post, Edmonds said he wanted to “find out if I have been infected or just super sick. Not taking any chances because it is so hard to get tested by the rules of the CDC.”
Edmonds, now a broadcaster for the St. Louis Cardinals, called some spring training games but mostly kept to himself at Cardinals camp, said a person with knowledge of the situation who was unauthorized to publicly comment.
Second Avalanche player tests positive for virus
A second player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement released Saturday.
That brings to four the number of NHL players known to have tested positive, following positive tests on two players on the Ottawa Senators.
The statement said the Avalanche were informed of the second positive late Friday.
“The player is in self-isolation. All other Avalanche players, staff and others who might have had close contact with the player have been informed and remain isolated as per prior league direction and are monitoring their health and will be in touch with club medical staff as necessary,” the statement read. “No other Avalanche player or staff member has shown symptoms at this time.”