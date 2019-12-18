IN BRIEF
FC Tulsa adds 2 more players from Miami FC
FC Tulsa bolstered its defense Wednesday, announcing the signing of defenders Maximiliano “Maxi” Schenfeld and Callum Chapman-Page, both formerly of Miami FC of the USL Championship. The two additions need league and federation approval.
FC Tulsa season tickets go on sale Friday
Season tickets for FC Tulsa’s 2020 USL Championship season will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
Season tickets start at $8 a match for the Supporters Section, totaling $136 for the full season, and then go up to $18 a match or $306 for the season in the Midfield Section. There are also limited season ticket packages available in the Refinery Deck at midfield for $39 a match, which includes food, soft drinks, parking and a cash bar on match days.
RSU’s Simpson honored
Rogers State senior forward Jake Simpson was named to the 2019 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Men’s Soccer Scholar All-American Team on Wednesday.