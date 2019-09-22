IN BRIEF
No. 14 OSU women’s soccer ties with SMU
The 14th-ranked Oklahoma State women’s soccer team played to a 2-2 draw with Southern Methodist on Sunday in Stillwater.
OSU (7-0-2) took a 1-0 lead on Kim Rodriguez’s goal in the 36th minute, and pushed the margin to 2-0 when Grace Yochum scored in the 50th minute. SMU (7-1-1) got a goal by Celiana Torres at the 59-minute mark, but the Cowgirls looked like they would still hold on. The Mustangs found the equalizer in regulation, though, as Isabelle Nashmi converted from 22 yards out with just one second remaining.
Both teams had chances in the overtime periods, but neither could find the net. SMU outshot OSU, 10-9.
OU women’s soccer defeats Houston
The Oklahoma women’s soccer team wrapped up nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Houston in Norman.
Houston (3-6) took the lead on a goal in the 32nd minute from Jazmin Grant, but OU (5-3-2) responded five minutes later when Erika Yost curled a corner kick into the near post. The Sooners took the lead for good in the 58th minute when Jordan Lund found Yuuka Kurosaki for a header into the upper corner.
OU opens Big 12 Conference play with road matches at TCU Thursday and Texas Tech Sunday.
TU women’s soccer rolls over Chicago State
Five Tulsa women’s soccer players scored in the Golden Hurricane’s 6-0 win over Chicago State at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
TU (6-4) got goals from Kayla Fernandez (37th minute) and Addyson Guthrie (42nd minute) in the first half, and second-half goals from Jordan Martinez (53rd minute), Reagan Whitlow (55th minute) and two from Mia Darden (61st, 82nd minutes).
Mica MacKay (first half) and Jazmiera Ditter (second half) combined to get the shutout in goal for the Hurricane. TU opens American Athletic Conference play at USF on Thursday in Tampa, Florida.
OU’s Beiler takes fifth place at Battle in the Bay
Oklahoma tennis player Mason Beiler picked up four wins over ranked opponents on his way to a fifth-place finish at the Battle in the Bay in San Francisco.
After starting with a loss, Beiler made a run to the consolation finals. He defeated San Francisco’s Paul Giraud 6-1, 6-3 in the round of 16 and TCU’s Luc Fomba 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
The sophomore claimed a 6-3, 7-5 semifinal victory over Gui Osorio of San Diego, then defeated Parker Wynn of Texas Tech 6-3, 6-4 in the consolation finals.
Beiler also paired with Stanford’s William Genesen to reach the doubles semifinals.
The Sooners are home next week for the Norman Futures 25K at the Headington Family Tennis Center.
OSU men’s golf ties for 12th at Olympia Fields
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team shot a final-round 297 to finish in a tie for 12th at the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational.
The Cowboys finished at 37-over 877 and tied with California. Georgia Tech and Baylor tied for first at 846.
Baylor’s Cooper Dossey finished at 4-under 206 to claim medalist honors. For Oklahoma State, Austin Eckroat finished with a 77 to tie for 17th at 4-over 214.
The Cowboys return to action Sept. 29 at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland.
TU women win five matches at Mizzou Invite
The Tulsa women’s tennis team ended the Mizzou Invite with five wins in singles play against host Missouri at Columbia, Missouri. The three-day invitational also featured Houston and SMU.
TU’s Martina Okalova won at No. 1 singles, 6-3, 7-5 over Ellie Wright. Other TU winners were Shura Poppe (6-3, 6-1) over Lisa Fukutoku (No. 3 singles), Marina Davtyan (6-4, 6-2) over Viven Abraham (No. 4) and Laia Conde Monfort (6-3, 6-4) over Gabrielle Goldin (No. 6). At No. 5 singles, Lian Benedejcic survived a marathon match with Mizzou’s Marta Oliveria, 1-6, 7-5, 13-11 (tiebreak).
The Golden Hurricane return to action at the Saint Francis Health System ITA All-American Championships. The eight-day event begins Oct. 5 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.