IN BRIEF
TU’s Okalova earns AAC weekly tennis award
The University of Tulsa’s Martina Okalova earned her second straight American Athletic Conference women’s tennis player of the week award, it was announced Tuesday.
Gauff included on U.S. Fed Cup team
Coco Gauff was included in the U.S. Fed Cup team for the first time on Tuesday, joining the likes of Serena Williams for a qualifying series against Latvia next week.
The 15-year-old Gauff is set to become the second youngest American to play in the competition behind Jennifer Capriati, who made her debut at 14 in 1990.
Gauff is expected to enter the top 50 in the rankings for the first time after her run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she beat defending champion Naomi Osaka along the way.
The Americans will play Latvia in a five-match series on indoor hard courts in Everett, Wash., on Feb. 7-8.
Source: Baker finalizing deal to coach Astros
Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.