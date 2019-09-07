IN BRIEF
Busch holds off Allgaier to win Xfinity race
Kyle Busch needed a little help to return to victory lane Saturday.
First, he inherited the lead when the leaders crashed with eight laps to go. Then, on the final restart, he got the push he needed from Justin Allgaier’s teammate.
Busch took advantage by jumping in front of Allgaier, holding him off for the final four laps to claim the Indiana 250 by 0.132 seconds and extend his own record of career Xfinity Series wins to 96.
Busch’s fortunes turned for the better when points leader Tyler Reddick attempted to make an outside pass of race leader Christopher Bell of Norman coming through the second turn. The cars touched and hit the wall hard enough to bring out a red flag — and put Busch back in the lead.
“I’m fine,” Bell said. “Out of all the NASCAR crashes I’ve been in, that definitely takes the cake.
Ritthammer leads at European Open
Home favorite Bernd Ritthammer erased Robert MacIntyre’s four-stroke advantage to join the Scottish rookie for a share of the lead after the third day of the European Open on Saturday in Hamburg, Germany.
The German carded a 2-under 70 to join playing partner Robert MacIntyre at the top.
TU tops Kansas City
The Tulsa volleyball team defeated Kansas City, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-16, 15-21) at the KC Roos Klassic in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday.