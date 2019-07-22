IN BRIEF
Bixby student shines at bowling event in Detroit
Casen Stickler, a Bixby High School junior, finished in the top 8 at the 2019 Junior Gold bowling event held in Detroit last week, conducted by the United States Bowling Congress(USBC).
Stickler bowled in the Under-17 boys division, which attracted 869 entries — the largest division in the event. He bowled qualifying over four days in four different bowling centers, then rolled in two more five-game qualifiers to make the top 16 and advance to double elimination match play. He averaged 194 during qualifying on what are called “sport” conditions, lane conditions much more difficult than what the average bowler competes on in their local bowling center.
Stickler qualified for the match play finals in 15th place and won his first two matches before falling into the elimination bracket, where he won one more match before being eliminated with 8 competitors remaining.
Stickler will receive scholarship money that will be placed in his account at USBC headquarters until he is ready for higher education.
OSU’s Bundage, OU’s Murray on Butkus list
Oklahoma State senior linebacker Calvin Bundage has joined teammates Tylan Wallace, Johnny Wilson and Chuba Hubbard as the fourth Cowboy to be named to a preseason national watch list ahead of the 2019 season.
The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday that Bundage and Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray are two of four linebackers from the conference to make it on the 51-player Butkus Award preseason watch list.
Baylor’s Clay Johnston and Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks were also named to the watch list. The Butkus Award is given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.
Three TU tennis players earn ITA scholar honors
Three University of Tulsa men’s tennis team members were named Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Scholar-Athletes for the 2018-19 season.
Senior Majed Kilani and a pair of freshmen, Stefan Hampe and Kody Pearson, were honored by the ITA. Kilani graduated with a 3.60 grade point average in sports management, while Hampe has a 3.76 GPA in finance and Pearson has a 3.893 in exercise and sports science.
Student-athletes must be a varsity letterwinner, have a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year and be enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters to be eligible for the honor.
Spurs hire Duncan as assistant coach
Tim Duncan is back with the San Antonio Spurs, this time as an assistant coach.
The Spurs announced the move, along with the promotion of Will Hardy to assistant coach. Hardy has been with the Spurs for nearly a decade and now will take on an elevated role.
Duncan won five championships in a 19-year career with the Spurs. Popovich, in a release distributed by the team, says “it is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor.”
The Spurs lost longtime assistants Ettore Messina and Ime Udoka earlier this offseason.