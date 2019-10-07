IN BRIEF
TU players come up short at ITA Championships
University of Tulsa tennis players competed in Monday’s qualifying draws of the Saint Francis Health System ITA Women’s All-American Championships.
In women’s singles play, TU’s Marina Davtyan lost 7-6(2), 6-2 to William & Mary’s Natalia Perry, and Shura Poppe lost 6-2, 6-2 to North Carolina State’s Jaeda Daniel. In women’s doubles, TU’s team of Megan Hopton and Lian Benedejcic dropped an 8-3 decision to Wake Forest’s Anna Brylin and Saby Nihalani. Hopton and Benedejcic then lost 8-4 to Kansas’ Malkia Ngounoue and Maria Toran Ribes in the consolation round.
On the men’s side, TU’s doubles team of Kody Pearson and Juan Pablo Cenoz defeated Texas A&M’s Austin Abbrat and Guido Marson 7-6, 2-6, 10-8, but then lost to the No. 30 team of Memphis’ Oscar Cutting and David Stevenson, 6-4, 7-6 (11-9).
In singles, Tom Thelwall-Jones lost 6-4, 6-3 to TCU’s Tadeas Paroulek; Ezequiel Santalla lost 6-2, 6-2 to South Carolina’s Raphael Lambling; Boriss Kamdem lost 6-1, 5-7, 7-5 to SMU’s Ethan Leon and Stefan Hampe lost 6-4, 6-1 to Northwestern’s Nick Brookes.
Play continues Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center.
Tulsa’s MacKay named AAC goalkeeper of week
Tulsa’s Mica MacKay was named the American Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of Week. The senior picked up 12 saves and earned shutouts over Temple (1-0) and UConn (2-0).
TU’s Horsfall AAC defensive player of week
Tulsa’s Taylor Horsfall was named the American Athletic Conference volleyball defensive player of the week. This is the second consecutive week that the senior libero has earned the honor.
Additionally, she has received this award three times this season and seven times in her career.
Horsfall became the third player in program history to record her 2,000th career dig, Friday at SMU. She led all players with 28 digs, and also recorded five assists and three service aces.
In a win at Memphis, Horsfall tallied 17 digs and two service aces.
OU women’s golfers in hunt at Illini Invitational
The Oklahoma women’s golf team put two players in the top three after one round of the Illini Invitational in Chicago.
Mikhaela Fortuna is tied for the lead after shooting 5-under 139 over 36 holes. Teammate Kaitlin Milligan is a shot back, tied for third.
The Sooners shot a team score of 1-under 575 and are in fourth place. Kent State leads the 15-team field at 567.
NSU women’s golf leads at Midwest Classic
The Northeastern State women’s golf team is in first place after the first day of the Midwest Classic in Warrensburg, Missouri.
NSU’s Nina Lee shot a one-under 69 and is the individual leader. The RiverHawks shot a season-low 295 and lead Missouri Western by five strokes.
Lee’s 69 was a career-low round, and she holds a two-shot lead over three players, including teammate Kaylee Petersen.
The final round is Tuesday.