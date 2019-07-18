IN BRIEF
Tulsa Athletic advances to national semifinals
The Tulsa Athletic soccer team will face Miami FC in the South Region finals at 6 p.m. Saturday at Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida. The winner advances to the NPSL national semifinals.
Tulsa Athletic defeated Fort Worth Vaqueros, 3-1, on Tuesday at Veterans Park in the regional semifinals to clinch a spot in the South Region finals.
Tulsa is on a 13-match unbeaten streak and went 7-0-3 during the regular season to win the Heartland Conference regular-season title.
Tulsa Oilers re-sign head coach Murray
The Tulsa Oilers re-signed head coach Rob Murray to a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season on Thursday.
“I’m happy to be back in Tulsa for another two years,” Murray said. “We accomplished many of our goals as a team last season and I’m looking forward to building off of that success with a strong group of players returning from the roster.”
Last season, Murray led the Oilers to a 42-24-6 regular-season record and the Mountain Division title, earning the ECHL’s General Manager of the Year award.
The Toronto native has a 73-53-18 record in his two seasons with the Oilers and a career record of 304-203-68 in eight ECHL seasons.
Tulsa rugby sevens tournament set
The Tulsa Rugby Football Club will be hosting the “Parrotheads” sevens rugby tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Park at 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
Men’s and women’s teams will come from a four-state area to compete. Admission and parking are free.