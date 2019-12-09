IN BRIEF
Oilers acquire forward Ward from Cincinnati
The Tulsa Oilers announced Monday that the team has acquired Cory Ward from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for future considerations.
Ward, 26, had one goal and three assists in 16 games with the Cyclones this season. Prior to arriving in Cincinnati, the forward registered 86 points (39 goals, 47 assists) in 161 ECHL games with Manchester. Ward has also tallied one goal and four assists for five points in 33 career AHL games, playing for the St. John’s IceCaps, Syracuse Crunch, Ontario Reign and Springfield Thunderbirds.
The Las Vegas native played collegiately at Bemidji State University.
The Oilers host Wichita for three games this weekend, with 7:05 p.m. starts Friday and Saturday and a 4:05 p.m. start Sunday, all at the BOK Center.
FC Tulsa bringing back captain Hedrick
FC Tulsa announced it is bringing back one of its veteran leaders, captain Cyprian Hedrick.
The 2020 season will be his eighth season in the USL Championship. The center back played every minute in 33 of Tulsa’s 34 matches this season. As a defender, he contributed one goal and one assist while recording 176 clearances, the second-most of any USL Championship player.
Hedrick ranks in the top 12 of active USL Championship players in appearances and minutes played. He joins forward Marlon and midfielder Cristhian Altamirano as players announced to FC Tulsa’s 2020 roster.
OSU to add Light to baseball hall of fame
The Oklahoma State Cowboy Baseball Hall of Fame will induct Tal Light as its newest member in January.
Light spent just one season in a Cowboy uniform, earning multiple All-America honors in 1995. He is one of 25 players in OSU history to earn first-team All-America accolades as he received that status from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
A third baseman who came to Stillwater after starring for two seasons at Seminole State, Light hit 26 home runs and recorded 104 RBIs while posting a .335 batting average in 63 games.
Following his junior season, Light was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the eighth round of the 1995 draft. He played five professional seasons, reaching as high as Double-A.