IN BRIEF
Jones resigns as Hale football coach
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud announced Saturday that Brian Jones resigned as Hale’s football coach.
Jones was 3-17 in two seasons with the Rangers. Hale opened 2018 with two wins, but lost its last eight games — five by shutouts. The Rangers were 10-89 during the past decade.
Schauffele maintains a 1-shot lead at Kapalua
Xander Schauffele overcame a pair of bogeys that cost him the lead with consecutive birdies on the back nine and, more importantly, no mistakes over the final hour Saturday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii. It was good enough for a 2-under 71 that allowed him to keep a one-shot lead over Justin Thomas going into the final round.
Thomas made five birdies on the front nine and shot 69, but missed a pair of 6-foot par putts because he guessed wrong while trying to guess how much the wind would affect slope and grain. He normally thrives on the back nine of the Plantation Course, and on this day shot 38.
He was in the final group. He just knows what could have been.
“I felt like I really let a good one get away from me,” Thomas said.
Gary Woodland shot a 69 and was three shots behind. The group at 7-under 212 included Jon Rahm, Kevin Kisner and Patrick Reed, along with a quartet of first-timers at Kaplaua — Joaquin Niemann, Matt Wolff, Collin Morikawa and J.T. Poston.
Tulane rallies for 30-13 win in Armed Forces Bowl
Justin McMillan, who started for Tulane for two seasons after transferring from LSU, threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter as the Green Wave rallied for a 30-13 Armed Forces Bowl win against Southern Mississippi in Fort Worth, Texas.
Tulane (7-6) finished consecutive seasons with bowl wins for the first time in school history.
McMillan had a high-stepping 18-yard run to set up Merek Glover’s third field goal, a tiebreaking 36-yarder, before TD passes to Jacob Robertson (7 yards) and a wide-open Amare Jones (20 yards) on the next two drives.