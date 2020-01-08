IN BRIEF
OSU men’s, women’s tennis ranked in top 15
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team will begin the 2020 season ranked No. 11 in the ITA Division I preseason rankings released Wednesday. The men’s team is No. 15.
Junior Lisa Marie Rioux is No. 16 in the latest ITA rankings. Sophomore Bunyawi Thamchaiwat and newcomer Ayummi Miyamoto are No. 29 and No. 92. Miyamoto and Rioux are the No. 17 doubles team, and Dariya Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat are ranked No. 39.
The Cowboys’ new duo of Dominik Kellovsky and Matej Vocel are ranked No. 1 in the country. Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd are the No. 19 doubles team. OSU also has three in the singles rankings: Vocel at No. 41, Hudd at No. 87 and Kellovsky at No. 91.
FC Tulsa to play on national TV for first time
FC Tulsa will be featured in a USL Championship “Game of the Week” this season at OKC Energy FC at 7 p.m. May 12. The match will air live on ESPN Deportes and will be FC Tulsa’s first match broadcast on national television.
TU’s Keenen Johnson to play in Tropical Bowl
University of Tulsa senior receiver Keenen Johnson will play in Sunday’s SPIRAL Tropical Bowl.
The bowl is played at Stetson University’s SPEC Martin Stadium, in DeLand, Florida, at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Johnson completed his career with 154 receptions for 1,850 yards and nine touchdowns. He started all 12 games this past season and caught 46 passes for 568 yards and three TDs.
Cowgirl soccer adds three to 2020 class
Oklahoma State has added three to its 2020 class, bringing the total to 12.
Joining the previous nine signees for head coach Colin Carmichael’s program are a pair of Division I transfers in goalkeepers Maleah Milner and Emberly Sevilla, along with midfielder Shyann McClary.
McClary attended Edmond Memorial and helped Oklahoma Energy Football Club to multiple state titles.