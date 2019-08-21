IN BRIEF
Tulsa’s Bromstedt named to AAC preseason team
Tulsa men’s soccer player Chase Bromstedt was an unanimous selection to the American Athletic Conference preseason all-conference team, it was announced Wednesday.
As a sophomore, Bromstedt made the all-conference second team. He ranked first on the team in goals (4), assists (6), points (14), shots (38) and shots on goal (14).
Dismissed Arkansas forward transfers to WVUFormer Arkansas forward Gabe Osabuohien has transferred to West Virginia.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced the transfer of Osabuohien on Wednesday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman dismissed Osabuohien from the Razorbacks last week without disclosing the reason.
The 6-foot-8 Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game over his career.
Huggins said Osabuohien “can come in and can make an immediate impact to our team defensively.”
4 Grand Slam champions on 2020 HOF ballot
Goran Ivanisevic, Sergi Bruguera, Conchita Martínez and Jonas Björkman are the four candidates for the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s class of 2020.
The four players announced Wednesday, all former Grand Slam tournament champions, are in their second year of a three-year possible candidacy in the player category.
Ivanisevic won the 2001 Wimbledon title and reached the final three other times. The hard-serving Croatian, who reached No. 2 in the world rankings, is now working with top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
Bruguera won back-to-back French Open titles in 1993 and 1994. Fellow Spaniard Martínez won the 1994 Wimbledon championship among her 33 singles titles.
Björkman won the career Grand Slam in doubles and reached No. 1 in the doubles rankings.
The 2020 class will be announced in January. Induction is July 18.