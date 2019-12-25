IN BRIEF
AG: Nassar investigation is not suspended
Michigan’s attorney general on Wednesday said her communications director’s statement announcing the suspension of a nearly two-year criminal investigation into Michigan State’s handling of complaints against sexual abuser Larry Nassar was “inadvertently misleading.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a written statement that the investigation is ongoing.
The probe, which began under Nessel’s predecessor, has resulted in charges against three former school officials. One was convicted. Two others, including former president Lou Anna Simon, were ordered to trial.
“A recent comment from our communications director regarding our department’s investigation ... was inadvertently misleading and demands clarification,” Nessel said in the statement. “For the record, I remain deeply committed to finding the truth about who knew what about Larry Nassar at MSU.”
The communications director, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, said Tuesday investigators wanted the university to waive attorney-client privilege on more than 6,000 documents and they hope to interview former interim president John Engler, who took over following Simon’s resignation.
Nessel emphasized Wednesday her office is “at an impasse” with MSU over the documents. She added “the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them.”
“Let me be clear: Despite this impasse, we are committed to continuing to pursue MSU’s role in the Larry Nassar tragedy,” Nessel said.
Vonn, Subban engaged
Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.
“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes,” Vonn tweeted Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.
The 30-year-old Subban won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL’s top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey in June.