IN BRIEF
Ex-commissioner Stern has emergency surgery
The NBA said in a statement Thursday night that former Commissioner David Stern, 77, suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage and had emergency surgery.
MLB, union agree to testing for opioids
Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine, but only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.
Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes announced Thursday to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association. In addition, suspensions for marijuana use will be dropped from the minor league drug program.
Opioids are classified as a drug of abuse under the joint big league program, which began in late 2002 and until now has limited testing to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.
Burrow wins AP POY
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named The Associated Press college football player of the year Thursday in a landslide vote, making him the first LSU player to win the the 21-year-old award.
Burrow received 51 of 54 first-place votes from AP Top 25 poll voters and a total of 159 points.
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young was second with three first-place votes and 69 points, Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields was third with 43 points and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was fourth with 33 points.
U.S. rallies, trails by 3
The International team is going so well at this Presidents Cup that it had to settle for a three-point lead (6½-3½) after two sessions at Royal Melbourne.
The Americans lost the first two decisions Friday, but took a little momentum into a double session of matches Saturday by winning two matches on the 18th hole and halving another.
Patrick Cantlay buried a 15-foot putt on No. 18 as he and Xander Schauffele scratched out a point. Justin Thomas, playing with captain Tiger Woods, made a birdie putt at No. 18 to defeat Hideki Matsuyama and Byeong Hun An.
Gary Woodland and Rickie Fowler were 2 down with three holes to go when they birdied Nos. 16 and 17 to earn a draw against Sungjae Im and Cameron Smith.