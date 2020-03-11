IN BRIEF
OSU signee named High School Player of the Year
Oklahoma State basketball signee Cade Cunningham was named the 2020 Naismith High School Player of the Year on Wednesday. Cunningham, a McDonald’s All-American, is the first OSU signee to receive the award.
OSU, OU wrestlers learn tournament seeds
For the third year in a row, Oklahoma State will send nine wrestlers to the NCAA tournament, with three among the top five in their weight classes. Oklahoma will send six.
OSU senior Nick Piccininni received the No. 3 seed, Travis Wittlake is the No. 4 seed and Boo Lewallen is the 5 seed.
The Sooners are led by 5-seed Dom Demas.
Cowboys win fifth straightOklahoma State’s win streak reached five as it completed a sweep of Saint Louis with a 7-1 win Wednesday at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.
OSU blanks Shockers
The Oklahoma State softball team shut out Wichita State 5-0 in Stillwater on Wednesday.