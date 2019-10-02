IN BRIEF
OU wins Nike tournament
The No. 9 Oklahoma men’s golf team won its first team championship of the season on Tuesday, and sophomore Logan McAllister was the individual medalist (11-under 202) at the Nike Collegiate Invitational in Portland, Oregon.
OU won by five shots, finishing with a three-day score of 29-under 823, its lowest 54-hole total of the season.
Oklahoma State was fourth at 12-under 840.
Cowgirls play in Norman
The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team is being represented in the Norman $15K by Ayumi Miyamoto, Lisa-Marie Rioux and Dariya Detkovskaya, who competed on Wednesday.
The duo of Miyamoto and Rioux beat Dalayna Hewitt and Sofia Sewing 3-6, 6-2, 10-3 in the round of 16. Detkovskaya and Katarina Stresnakova lost to the top-seeded team of Tiphanie Fiquet and Nika Kukharchuk 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-8.