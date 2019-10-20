IN BRIEF
OSU women’s soccer wins fifth straight
The Oklahoma State women’s soccer team extended its winning streak to five Sunday as the 15th-ranked Cowgirls defeated Iowa State, 3-0, in Ames, Iowa.
Grace Yochum recorded her first-career hat trick for the Cowgirls (12-1-3, 5-1-1 Big 12), becoming the 12th player in OSU history to collect three goals in a game. It was her third multi-goal game of the year and brought her team-leading season total to 11.
Yochum scored her first goal just 6:44 into the match off a pass from Julia Lenhardt. The lead was still 1-0 at halftime, but Yochum netted her second goal 78 seconds into the second half, as she gained possession of the ball following a scramble in the box off a free kick and found the net. Her third goal came in the 89th minute off a cross from Olyvia Dowell.OSU plays host to Bedlam rival Oklahoma Friday night at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater.
TU volleyball falls in straight sets to UCF
The Tulsa volleyball team fell to UCF 25-17, 25-13, 25-23 at the Reynolds Center.
The two teams combined for 14 ties and nine lead changes, including six lead changes in the final set. Tulsa drops to 12-9 overall, and 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. The Knights have won five straight and improve to 14-6, 7-1.
Mariah Pardo moved into a tie for fifth-place in career assists. Her 17 assists Sunday give her 2,569 for her career. Pardo also had 10 digs. Maddie Rhoder had a Tulsa team-high 10 kills on a .304 hitting percentage.
OU women’s soccer loses 1-0 at West Virginia
West Virginia’s Alin Stahl scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute, lifting West Virginia to a 1-0 win over the Oklahoma women in Morgantown, West Virginia.
OU (8-6-3, 3-3-1 Big 12) had a few shots to tie later in the second half, but none connected. The Mountaineers (8-6-1, 3-3-0) outshot the Sooners 13-9, and 5-2 in shots on goal.
The Sooners play at Bedlam rival Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Friday.
NSU women’s soccer beats NW Missouri
A goal in the 89th minute by Sarah Rector was the difference as the Northeastern State women’s soccer team edged Northwest Missouri 2-1 in Maryville, Missouri.
The RiverHawks, winners of five matches in a row, are now 10-3-1 overall, 4-2 in the MIAA.
NSU got on the board first in the 19th minute when Mariah Nicolet scored off a pass from Callie Rucker to give the RiverHawks the lead. The RiverHawks would hold that lead all the way into the 79th minute, when Northwest Missouri’s Izzy Romano put the ball in the lower-left corner of the net to even the score.
The RiverHawks were forced to play with only 10 players for the final five minutes, but it didn’t matter as Rector converted a corner kick in the 89th minute to give NSU the lead and eventually the win.
RSU women’s soccer tops Missouri Western
Laurelle Theodore scored in the 98th minute to give Rogers State a 2-1 overtime win over Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The goal was her fourth of the season and gave the Hillcats their first OT win of the year.
Missouri Western took a 1-0 lead 13 minutes in, but Rogers State responded just 66 seconds later, when Anita Gaspar scored on a penalty kick after Theodore was taken down by a defender.