IN BRIEF
Source: White Sox, Keuchel agree to deal
The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel have agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Saturday night because the agreement had not been announced. Keuchel’s deal includes a vesting option for 2023 that would bring the total value to $74 million.
The 31-year-old Keuchel, a former Bishop Kelley star, won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.
Scott takes lead at Australian PGA
Adam Scott birdied two of his final three holes to take a one-stroke lead after three rounds of the Australian PGA championship on Saturday in Gold Coast.
Scott had a 54-hole total of 10-under 206 after a 3-under 69 at Royal Pines.
“I made a good move at it (on the 18th) and it all worked out — you’d hope for that tomorrow to happen but you just never know,” Scott said. “This golf course can bite you, so it’s important you execute your shots well when you’re down in the valleys of sin around these greens.”
Former U.S. Amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 9-under 63 to equal the course record and is two shots off the lead.