IN BRIEF
Sand Springs fires Kinard as head football coach
For the first time since 2007, Sand Springs is looking for a head football coach. Dustin Kinard, who has filled the role since 2007, was relieved of his duties Tuesday, the school district confirmed.
“I was fired,” Kinard said. “I would never quit on anything.”
The Sandites went 64-76 in his 13 seasons, reaching the playoffs seven times and finishing runner-up to Bixby for the Class 6A Division II title in 2015.
The Sandites went 2-8 in his final season.
In August, Kinard told the Tulsa World he was “cancer free,” 11 months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
In a statement, Sand Springs athletic director Rod Sitton said, “We are extremely proud of our Sandite football program. Our goal is to continue to cultivate young players while teaching students the values of teamwork, sportsmanship, and hard work. After much reflection and thoughtful consideration, we decided to make a coaching change in preparation for the 2020-21 football season. We wish to thank coach Dustin Kinard for his tenure as head coach.”
NASCAR punishes 4 teamsNASCAR fined three car owners $50,000 each and penalized their teams for manipulating the season-ending Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in an alleged scheme to collect a higher bonus payout.
Jay Robinson (Premium Motorsports), Rick Ware (Rick Ware Racing) and TJ Puchyr (Spire Motorsports) were fined. Each team penalized had cars fall out of the race, apparently to ensure that Premium’s No. 27 car advanced and finished with the most points for the season among unchartered teams.
Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said four teams were docked 50 points from the 2019 team owner standings.