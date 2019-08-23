IN BRIEF
TU routs Texas Southern
The Tulsa women’s soccer team dominated Texas Southern 7-0 on Friday in the Cowgirl Classic in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Valiree Morris scored just 4:02 into the game. Addyson Guthrie scored in the 19th minute, followed by a goal from Averee Dubach. Isold Runarsdottir gave the Golden Hurricane a 4-0 lead at the 34:53 mark. Anna Williams (50:21), Neha Igwe (77:09) and Aubrey Lechlider (78:13) also scored.
Tulsa faces McNeese State at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Cowgirls open with win
Oklahoma State’s soccer team began its season with a 3-0 win over Lamar at the Cardinal Classic on Thursday in Beaumont, Texas.
Jaci Jones, Olyvia Dowell and Gabriella Coleman scored, and Hannah Warner posted her first career shutout.
OSU takes on UTSA at the Cardinal Classic on Sunday.
OU soccer blanks Albany
The Oklahoma soccer team started its season by defeating the University of Albany 1-0 Thursday in Norman.
Goalkeeper Megan McClay faced just one shot on goal. Yuuka Kurosaki scored in the 48th minute on a free kick.
The Sooners face Arkansas in Fayetteville at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Nissalke dead at 87
Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died at 87.
Nissalke passed away at his home in Salt Lake City on Thursday after facing a “series of health-related problems” in recent years, according to the Deseret News.