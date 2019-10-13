IN BRIEF
OSU’s Fierro has record showing in victory
Oklahoma State freshman Isabella Fierro closed with a bogey-free 7-under-par 65 Sunday to win medalist honors at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin, Texas.
Fierro, who also shot matching rounds of 68 on Saturday, finished at 15-under 201 to win by five strokes. Her score is the lowest 54-hole mark in Cowgirl golf history by four strokes. Her final-round 65 is tied for the third-lowest round in OSU history, and tied for the second lowest-to-par round by a Cowgirl.
Teammate Han-Hsuan Yu tied for 10th at 1-under 215. OSU finished third in the team standings, at 13-under 851. Tournament host Texas (845) won by two strokes over Kent State.
OU women’s soccer edges Baylor in OT
Kaylee Dao scored four minutes into overtime to give the Oklahoma women’s soccer team a 2-1 victory over Baylor in Norman.
The goal was the 12th of the season for Dao, and her fourth game-winning goal. It was the fourth straight overtime game for the Sooners (7-5-3, 2-2-1 Big 12), and their ninth of the season.
Baylor (6-4-3, 2-2-0 Big 12) scored in the 13th minute, and OU (7-5-3, 2-2-1) didn’t pull even until the 77th minute, when Maya McCutcheon converted a header into the net.
OU plays at Iowa State on Thursday.
NSU women’s soccer tops No. 14 Emporia St.
Two early goals helped the Northeastern State women’s soccer team claim a 4-1 upset win over No. 14 Emporia State in Tahlequah.
NSU (8-3-1, 3-2 MIAA) got on the board in the fourth minute on a goal by Sarah Rector. Mariah Nicolet added a goal 10 minutes later to make it 2-0. Emporia State scored in the 58th minute to pull within a goal, but the RiverHawks added goals by Paulina Chavez and Callie Rucker to pull away.
NSU plays Missouri Western at 6 p.m. Friday in St. Joseph, Missouri.
College volleyball: TU drops four-setter at home to Houston
Houston came out on top in an American Athletic Conference Western Division volleyball duel Sunday, defeating Tulsa 28-26, 25-23, 22-25, 25-23 at the Reynolds Center.
Houston (12-9, 6-0) has won seven straight, and now has a two-game lead in the division. Tulsa drops to 11-8 overall and 4-2 in conference play, and is in a three-way tie with SMU and Tulane for second in the west. The teams combined for 38 ties and 22 lead changes in the match.
Diliara Gedikoglu led TU with 25 kills and 22 digs, while Lily Heyne (14 kills, 17 digs), Roosa Rautio (32 assists, 17 digs) and Mariah Pardo (24 assists, 15 digs) also had double-doubles for the Golden Hurricane.
TU is back at home Friday against South Florida.