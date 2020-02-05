IN BRIEF
Mickelson says he won’t accept exemption
Phil Mickelson is still not exempt for the U.S. Open and said he won’t accept a special invitation.
The U.S. Open is the one major keeping Mickelson from the career Grand Slam, and no other major has given him more grief. His six runner-up finishes, most recently at Merion in 2013, is a U.S. Open record.
Mickelson, who has won five majors, is certain to receive at least one if he needs it.
But he made clear Tuesday he doesn’t want one.
“I won’t accept it,” Mickelson said at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. “So I am either going to get in the field on my own or I’ll have to try to qualify. I’m not going to take a special exemption.”
Former local basketball player wins rodeo honor
A former local college basketball player has been named the 2019 Steer Wrestling Rookie of the Year.
Dennell Henderson, 26, took the title by winning $47,347 in his first year on the circuit.
“I always played sports but never had time to go rodeo until now,” Henderson said. “It’s what I always wanted to do. It’s just a great feeling to wake up and do what I really love now.”
Following his career at Connors State, Henderson played at Oral Roberts University.
OSU, TU ranked in national tennis polls
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its latest singles and doubles Division I rankings on Wednesday.
Oklahoma State had three individuals and three doubles teams in the national men’s rankings, including Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky at No. 2 in doubles.
Luke Hammond and Emile Hudd stayed No. 19, and the duo of Vocel and Hudd were No. 45.
OSU’s highest ranking in singles came from Vocel at No. 35. Vocel has started his spring season 3-1. Hudd remains at No. 87, and Kellovsky is No. 110.
The University of Tulsa’s Kody Pearson soared to No. 26, marking the highest singles ranking of his career and the best individual ranking by a Golden Hurricane since the 2016-17 season.
In the women’s poll, Tulsa’s Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner climbed six spots to No. 34.
Okalova was ranked No. 84 in singles.