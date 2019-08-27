IN BRIEF
Stanley Cup to be at Oilers’ opening night
The Tulsa Oilers announced Tuesday that the Stanley Cup will be at the BOK Center on the team’s opening night Oct. 11 to celebrate the St. Louis Blues winning their first Cup in franchise history. Fans will get be able to take their picture with the Stanley Cup.
Earlier this month, the St. Louis Blues have extended their affiliation agreement with the Oilers through the 2019-20 season.
OSU men, women, TU men ranked in cross countryThe Oklahoma State men’s cross country team came in at No. 7 and the women at 19th in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Preseason National Coaches’ Poll, it was announced Tuesday.
The Tulsa men’s team, which earned a No. 3 preseason ranking in the Midwest Region by the USTFCCCA, is ranked No. 29 nationally.
OSU soccer player garners Big 12 award
Oklahoma State’s Olyvia Dowell earned Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Week, it was announced Tuesday.
Oklahoma’s Panas wins Big 12 weekly award
Goalkeeper Nikki Panas was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.