IN BRIEF
OU claims Nike Golf Collegiate; OSU fourth
The Oklahoma men’s golf team turned in its worst round of the Nike Golf Collegiate on Tuesday, but the Sooners managed to hold off Wake Forest to win the title at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Oregon.
The Sooners’ Logan McAllister took home the individual title, finishing with a 202 (65-67-70). OU finished with a team total of 823 (270-267-286).
Oklahoma State placed fourth with an 840 (276-282-282). Aman Gupta led the Cowboys, finishing sixth with a 206 (68-71-67).
Oilers receive five players from San Antonio
Fresh on opening preseason training, the Tulsa Oilers received five players from AHL San Antonio on Tuesday.
San Antonio assigned defenseman Josh Wesley and forwards Robby Jackson and J.J. Piccinich to Tulsa, while the St. Louis Blues assigned goalie Evan Fitzpatrick from San Antonio to Tulsa. Additionally, the Rampage released Oilers goaltender Devin Williams from his professional try-out contract. Jackson, Wesley and Williams will join the Oilers at practice on Wednesday, and Fitzpatrick and Piccinich will report Thursday.
Wesley, 23, joined the Rampage this offseason upon the expiration of his NHL entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6-foot-3, 207-pound defenseman was selected in the fourth round, 96th overall by the Hurricanes in 2014. Wesley comes to the Oilers with 48 AHL games played and 47 points (13G, 34A) in 109 career ECHL games.
Jackson, 22, signed with the Rampage at the end of the 2018-19 campaign, scoring one goal in three games. Prior to turning pro, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward played collegiately at St. Cloud State University, tallying 121 points (52G, 69A) in 149 games for the Huskies.
Williams, 23, returns to Tulsa for his third season with the Oilers. 2018-19 saw Williams go 20-9-4 with a 2.12 G.A.A and a .916 save percentage. The Saginaw, MI native also appeared in 17 of the Oilers’ 20 postseason contests. The 6’0, 193 lbs. goaltender appeared in relief for the Rampage twice last season, posting a .938 save percentage in 45 minutes of game play.
Piccinich, 23, brings championship pedigree to Tulsa. The 6-foot, 190-pound forward won the Kelly Cup last season with the Newfoundland Growlers, adding to a trophy case that already contained the 2015-16 Memorial Cup. A fourth-round selection of the Maple Leafs in 2014, Piccinich has 74 points (27G, 47A) in 131 career ECHL games.
Fitzpatrick, 21, is in the second year of his NHL entry-level contract. The 2016 second-round pick split time between Tulsa and San Antonio last season, posting a 12-10-2 record during his time with the Oilers. The St. John’s, NL native won the Memorial Cup with Acadie-Bathurst Titan in 2017-18, and was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team in 2014-15. The 6’3, 205 lbs. goaltender was called up to the Blues in late December, but did not see game action.
The five additions bring Tulsa’s training camp roster to 29 players, consisting of 18 forwards, seven defenseman and four goaltenders.
OSU women’s golf takes ninth at Windy City
Lianna Bailey carded a 1-under par 71 to lead the Oklahoma State women’s golf team in the final round of the Windy City Collegiate Championship on Tuesday in Chicago. Bailey finished the event at 5-over 221 and in a tie for 40th.
As a team, the No. 23 Cowgirls battled a field filled with nine other top-30 squads to finish ninth with an 877.
NSU women’s golf wins event; men finish fourth
The Northeastern State women’s golf team won the Lewis Flyer Intercollegiate by 27 strokes, finishing the two-round tournament with a 623 after shooting a 309 Tuesday in Lemont, Illinois.
Three Riverhawks finished in the top five — Aitana Hernandez and Kaylee Petersen tied for second and Nina Lee finished fourth.
The men’s team finished tied for fourth with a 615. Carlos Gomez led the Riverhawks with a ninth-place finish after shooting a 150.