IN BRIEF
Leonard is the AP’s male athlete of 2019
He was the Fun Guy. The board man who got paid. He overcame injury to reclaim his rightful place as one of the best basketball players on the planet. He conquered the NBA world for a second time, bringing a championship to Canada. And then he joined the Los Angeles Clippers, ready to start anew.
“What it do, baby?”
For Kawhi Leonard in 2019, there finally is an answer to his infamous question: He did everything, without talking much.
Leonard is The Associated Press’ male athlete of the year for 2019, winning a vote by AP member sports editors and beat writers. He becomes the fifth NBA player to win the award, joining Larry Bird (1986), Michael Jordan (1991-1993), LeBron James (2013, 2016, 2018) and Stephen Curry (2015). The award has been given annually since 1931. Simone Biles was announced Thursday as the women’s recipient for 2019.
Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP for the second time, leading Toronto to its first championship.
FC Tulsa signs Winters
FC Tulsa has signed a player to a USL Academy Contract for the first time.
Ciaran Winters, who grew up in Jenks, is an 18-year-old midfielder and product of Sporting Kansas City’s Developmental Academy. He has joined FC Tulsa for 2020, pending league and federation approval. The contract will allow Winters to be available for selection with FC Tulsa while preserving his amateur status and maintaining his NCAA eligibility.
“Ciaran has an abundance of tools, and we look to build on those as his development continues at the professional level,” coach Michael Nsien said.