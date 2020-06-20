IN BRIEF
Haley gets first Xfinity win
Justin Haley took the lead on the final lap — with help from Kaulig Racing teammate Ross Chastain — and held on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway for his first Xfinity Series victory.
Haley passed Jeb Burton, the fellow Chevrolet driver who held the lead going into a restart with three laps to go, on the outside with a push from Chastain and finished 0.299 seconds ahead.
Haley also won the rain-shortened Cup race at Daytona last July and is a three-time Truck Series winner
LSU quarantines expectedLSU is asking a number of football players to self-quarantine because of instances in which some players tested positive for COVID-19 after social interactions outside of the Tigers’ training facility.
Former Dolphin Kiick dies
Jim Kiick, the versatile running back who helped the Miami Dolphins achieve the NFL’s only perfect season in 1972, died Saturday at age 73 following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, daughter Allie said.