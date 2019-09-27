IN BRIEF
OU women’s golfers lead Norman tournament
The Oklahoma women’s golf team is in first place through the first round of the Schooner Fall Classic on Friday. The Sooners fired a 2-over 282 and are one stroke ahead of Texas with two rounds remaining at the Belmar Golf Club in Norman.
Norman native Kaitlin Milligan shot a 3-under 67 and is in second place.
OSU men’s tennis team competes at Cajun ClassicOklahoma State men’s tennis players Emile Hudd and Luke Hammond competed in the John Breaux Cajun Tennis Classis in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Friday.
Hudd advanced to the second round, beating Pierre Luquet of South Florida 6-2, 6-3. In consolation play, Hammond defeated Adam Oscislawski of Rice 6-4, 6-4.
Cowgirls tennis players compete in Orlando
Four Cowgirls were invited to compete in the USTA Orlando Invite this weekend with each competing in the main draws of doubles and singles play on Friday in Orlando, Florida.
The Cowgirls picked up two doubles victories.
In singles, Bunyawi Thamchaiwat was the only Cowgirl to get a victory, 6-3, 6-4 over Megan Davies out of South Carolina. She also won her second-round match over N.C. State’s Jaeda Daniel 6-3, 6-4.