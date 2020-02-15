IN BRIEF
Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona
Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday’s Daytona, Florida, opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.
Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill were second and third in Toyotas. Chase Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
TU women sweep DePaul
The Tulsa women’s tennis team defeated DePaul Saturday in West Lafayette, Indiana.
TU secured the doubles point behind wins at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles. The All-American doubles tandem of Martina Okalova and Vera Ploner defeated Lenka Antonijevic and Yuliya Kizelbasheva of DePaul in the top position, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Megan Hopton and Laia Conde Monfort secured a 6-1 victory over Aspasia Avgeri and Maddie Yergler.
In singles, the Hurricane posted wins at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 singles. In the top spot, No. 84-ranked Okalova improved to 13-4 overall and 8-1 at No. 1 singles by way of a 6-4, 6-1 triumph over Avgeri.