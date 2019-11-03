IN BRIEF
OSU edges OU in Big 12 women’s soccer tourney
A pair of second-half goals lifted top-seeded Oklahoma State to a 2-1 win over No. 8 seed Oklahoma on Sunday in the opening round of the Big 12 women’s soccer tournament in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gabriella Coleman and Jaci Jones scored for the 12th-ranked Cowgirls (15-1-3), who won their eighth consecutive game. OSU will take on No. 5 seed Kansas at 4:30 p.m. Friday in a semifinal match. Kansas beat West Virginia 2-0 Sunday.
OU (8-9-3) took the game’s first lead in the 41st minute when Erika Middleton recorded her first goal of the season.
OSU scored the equalizer in the 57th minute on goal by Coleman, her seventh of the season. The score remained deadlocked until the 81st minute, when Jones scored her seventh goal of the season.
TU volleyball falls in five sets at Tulane
Tulane eked out a five-set volleyball win over Tulsa, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13, in New Orleans.
Tulsa (14-11 overall) and Tulane (17-8) are now tied for third place in the American Athletic Conference with 7-5 league records.
The match featured 31 ties and 27 lead changes, with nine ties and seven lead changes in the fifth set alone.
Dilara Gedikoglu led the Golden Hurricane with 19 kills and 18 digs, Taylor Horsfall had 36 digs and Roosa Rautio had 25 assists.
TU plays host to Memphis at noon Friday at the Reynolds Center.
TU women wrap up fall tennis season
The Tulsa women’s tennis team concluded its fall season with five wins in six singles matches in the Tulsa Invite at the Case Tennis Center.
Competing against Wichita State, the Hurricane got victories in flights 2-6, respectively, from Shura Poppe, Laia Conde Monfort, Lian Benedejcic, Marina Davtyan and Megan Hopton. Wichita State’s Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva topped TU’s Vera Ploner at No. 1 singles.
TU will next take to the court Jan. 12, with home matches against Mercer and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Rogers State women’s soccer season ends
The Rogers State women’s soccer team saw its season end with a 1-0 loss to Central Oklahoma in Claremore.
Central Oklahoma’s Kelsie Eason scored the only goal of the match in the 39th minute. A potential game-tying goal by the Hillcats (5-8-5, 2-5-4 MIAA) was waved off in the final seconds by an offside call.
RSU (5-8-5, 2-5-4) tied for eighth in its first season in the MIAA, but missed out on a tiebreaker and will not advance to the conference tournament.
NSU women’s soccer blanks Newman
The Northeastern State women’s soccer team finished the regular season with a 2-0 win over Newman in Tahlequah. The Riverhawks (13-4-1, 8-3-0) scored first in the 29th minute, when Paulina Chavez scored on a shot after Meagan Chase’s first attempt was blocked, but bounced to Chavez. NSU scored again in the 57th minute, on a goal by Mariah Nicolet. Ainsley Cunningham made two saves for her second shutout in goal.
NSU will host Newman (7-4-6, 3-3-4) again Friday in the MIAA Tournament.