IN BRIEF
OSU men’s golf in three-way tie for lead
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team is part of a three-way tie for the lead after one round of the Cabo Collegiate in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
OSU’s score of 6-under 278 at Cabo del Sol/Cobe Club Golf Course was matched by Arizona and Baylor. Arizona State (281) is in fourth place.
Freshman Brian Stark led the Cowboys with a 3-under 68, good for a tie for third place. Teammate Austin Eckroat, the tournament’s defending medalist, is tied for eighth after a 2-under 69.
The second round is set for Monday.
TU men’s tennis picks up wins over ORU, Omaha
The Tulsa men’s tennis team won twice at the Case Tennis Center, 4-0 over crosstown rival Oral Roberts and 4-3 over Omaha.
Against Omaha, the Hurricane rallied to claim the doubles point, then picked up singles wins from Juan Pablo Cenoz, Tom Thelwall-Jones and Daniel Siddall, all in straight sets.
Against ORU, TU’s teams of Cenoz-Connor Di Marco and Siddall-Boriss Kamdem claimed wins for the doubles point, and Di Marco, Kamdem and Thelwall-Jones picked up straight-sets wins in singles.
TU (10-5) plays at No. 12 TCU on Friday.
Wake Forest tops OSU in top-20 tennis battle
The No. 19 Oklahoma State men’s tennis team took its first home loss of the season, 4-3 to No. 17 Wake Forest in Stillwater.
OSU (8-2) earned the doubles point, but Wake Forest (8-3) would rally to claim four of the six singles matches. The Cowboys picked up singles wins from Dominik Kellovsky and Emile Hudd, both in straight sets.
Tied at 3, Wake Forest’s Bar Botzer edged OSU’s Matej Vocel in three sets — 6-7(4-7), 7-5, 7-5 — for the match clincher.
The Cowboys will face California on Friday in La Jolla, California.