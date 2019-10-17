IN BRIEF
OU women’s soccer team shuts out Iowa State
The Oklahoma women’s soccer team shut out Iowa State 1-0 Thursday in Ames, Iowa.
Senior Kaylee Dao notched her fifth game-winning goal of the year with her score in the 29th minute to lead the Sooners (8-5-3, 3-2-1 Big 12) over the Cyclones (3-11, 0-5).
Junior goalkeeper Nikki Panas made two saves as the Sooners earned their fourth shutout of the season.
Cowgirl soccer takes first win over W. Virginia
The Oklahoma State women’s soccer team defeated West Virginia 2-1 Thursday in Morgantown, West Virginia. The win was the fourth in a row for OSU, and the first against the Mountaineers in program history.
Kim Rodriguez gave the Cowgirls (11-1-3, 4-1-1 Big 12) the lead in the 14th minute on a free kick, and Grace Yochum tallied her team-leading eighth goal of the season for a 2-0 advantage in the 30th minute.