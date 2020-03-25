IN BRIEF
NHL postpones draft
The NHL announced the postponement of its draft, scouting combine and annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, the latest major events to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coronavirus claims two
Mary Roman, a world-class senior athlete who held national age records in track and field, and former Texas A&M basketball player David Edwards died of complications from COVID-19, according to reports Wednesday. Roman, who was 83, and Edwards, 48, both died Monday.
Bills LB Stratton dies at 78Former Buffalo Bills star linebacker Mike Stratton, a member of the franchise’s AFL championship teams in the mid-1960s, has died at 78.
The Bills announced Stratton died Wednesday because of heart complications after a recent fall.
OSU’s Gray honored
Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was named a region finalist for the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America squad, it was announced Wednesday. It’s the second straight season Gray has received the honor.