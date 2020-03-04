IN BRIEF
Sooners rout UAPB
Tanner Tredaway had three RBIs as the No. 11 Oklahoma baseball team rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 13-2 Wednesday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
OU rallies by Wichita St.
The No. 6/6 OU softball team (16-4) came back win to beat Wichita State (8-13) 8-5 Wednesday at Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners hit three home runs in the win.
OU’s Milligan picked for Arnold Palmer Cup
University of Oklahoma golfer Kaitlin Milligan will represent the United States in the Arnold Palmer Cup, it was announced Wednesday.
The junior will be the third Sooner to compete in the event, but the first on the women’s side.
The prestigious tournament will be played on July 3-5 at Lahinch Golf Club in Ireland.