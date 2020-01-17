IN BRIEF
AP source: Giants hiring Garrett as OC
Jason Garrett is headed to the other side of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry.
A person with knowledge of the decision says New York is hiring the former Dallas coach to be the Giants offensive coordinator.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday night because the team did not immediately announce the move.
ESPN first reported the hiring of Garrett by the Giants to join new coach Joe Judge’s staff.
Garrett was told Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9½ seasons.
Former Royals owner David Glass dies at 84
Former Walmart Inc. chief executive David Glass, who owned the Kansas City Royals for nearly two decades before selling the franchise last fall, died last week of complications from pneumonia. He was 84.
The Glass family said the businessman died Jan. 9. He had been dealing with health issues for some time.
Glass began negotiations early last year to sell the Royals, who reached the World Series twice under his ownership and won the title in 2015. The deal valued at about $1 billion with a group led by Kansas City businessman John Sherman was completed Nov. 26 after Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to approve it.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of David’s passing,” Sherman said in a statement. “His voice among other owners was so respected.”