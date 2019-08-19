IN BRIEF
Morrison to meet fans in Broken Arrow WednesdayTrey Lippe Morrison, who will be in the main undercard fight of Friday’s “Rumble in the Rose District” live boxing event on Broken Arrow’s Main Street, will be greeting fans and signing autographs in Broken Arrow Wednesday.
Morrison will be at Franklin’s (203 S. Main) from 6-6:30 p.m., The Rooftop (214 S. Main) from 6:40-7:10 p.m. and Broken Arrow Brewing Company (333 W. Dallas) from 7:20-7:50 p.m.
OU volleyball scrimmage set for SaturdayThe Oklahoma volleyball team will hold a Crimson vs. Cream scrimmage at 2 p.m. Saturday at McCasland Field House in Norman.
Admission is free, and the Sooners will sign autographs for fans immediately following the match. Season and single-match tickets are now on sale. Fans can order online through
SoonerSports.com or over the phone at 405-325-2424 or 800-456-GoOU.
After opening with back-to-back road tournaments, the Sooners open their home slate with the OU Nike Invitational Sept. 13-14, hosting Arizona State, Louisiana and Georgia Tech.
Sooners earn Scholastic All-America statusTwelve members of the 2019 national champion Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team received Scholastic All-America honors from the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA).
The Sooners posted their highest team GPA in program history with a 3.65 and received a program-record ranking of 11th among active college gymnastics programs. OU was the highest ranked Big 12 program and third-highest Power 5 university behind Washington (7th) and Alabama (10th).
OU has now captured at least five spots on the Scholastic All-America listing for 13 straight years. Under head coach K.J. Kindler, Oklahoma gymnastics has earned a total of 100 awards from the WCGA. The 12 selections in 2019 mark a program-best.
For the fourth time, Brenna Dowell and Nicole Lehrmann earned spots on the list, while senior Maggie Nichols picked up her third consecutive honor.
Juniors Jordan Draper and Evy Schoepfer notched their second consecutive honors, while Alex Marks, juniors Karrie Thomas, Anastasia Webb and Carly Woodard and sophomores Emma LaPinta, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman all picked up their first Scholastic All-America honors.
To earn WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, a gymnast must attain a cumulative or yearly grade point average of 3.5 or better.