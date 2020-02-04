IN BRIEF
OSU women’s golf team finishes fourth at UCF
Career days from four Cowgirls helped turn in the program’s third best round of all-time and led Oklahoma State to a fourth place finish at the UCF Challenge in Orlando, Florida.
Lianna Bailey led the charge for the Cowgirls and finished the event in a tie for second place. The sophomore turned in the best outing of her career with a 7-under par 209, which is five strokes better than her previous career-low she shot at the NCAA Regional as a freshman. Bailey carded 68s in the second and third rounds, tying her career-low for a round twice in the event.
Freshman Hailey Jones also set a new career-low in both her score for a round and tournament. After posting a career-low 70 in the first round on Sunday, Jones followed with a 68 in the final round. A 70-72-68 – 210 led Jones to her first top-five finish and a career-low tournament score.
Han-Hsuan Yu and Emma Whitaker also delievered solid outings for the Cowgirls in the third round. Yu carded a 67, which is a career-low and tied for the 19th lowest round in Cowgirl golf history. The 5-under par round moved Yu into a tie for 33rd place on the individual leaderboard. An even-par 72 on the day tied Whitaker’s career-low, something she has now done five times throughout her career.
OSU’s Sheets is Big 12 wrestler of the week
Oklahoma State’s Wyatt Sheets was named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Tuesday morning following a perfect dual weekend at home. The Stilwell graduate is the first OSU wrestler this season to win the award.
Sheets tallied seven dual points for the Pokes, the first four coming against South Dakota State. The redshirt sophomore picked up his fifth major decision of the year in an 11-3 bout with Peyton Smith. The Cowboy racked up three takedowns in the third period and picked up the riding time point to seal the major.
His most impressive win of the weekend came over No. 11 Jarrett Jacques of Missouri on Sunday afternoon. Down three late in the third, Sheets escaped, notched a takedown and rode out the period to erase the Tiger’s riding time and send the bout to overtime. After a scoreless minute in sudden victory, Jacques scored an escape. Sheets countered with an escape of his own before adding a takedown to win the bout 8-6 in the first tiebreaker.
Dodgers trade for Betts, Price
The Red Sox have agreed to trade 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, packaging the star outfielder with left-hander David Price in a salary dump that is expected to save Boston tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the trade had not been announced.
The Dodgers are sending outfielder Alex Verdugo back to the Red Sox, the person said. The deal also involves the Minnesota Twins, who are getting right-hander Kenta Maeda from the Dodgers and sending pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol to Boston, according to reports by The Athletic and other outlets.
Los Angeles will also get cash from Boston to offset some of the $123 million owed to Betts and Price, according to reports.
Michigan State football coach Dantonio retiring
Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a 13-year run in which his teams won three Big Ten titles and he became the school’s winningest coach. The 63-year-old Dantonio called his decision a difficult one while noting the nonstop demands of the job.
“I just found myself never having the opportunity to come up for air, and that can wear on you,” he said Tuesday night at a news conference.
Dantonio went 114-57 as Michigan State’s coach and won Big Ten titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.