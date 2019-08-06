IN BRIEF
Tulsa Little League falls in regional semifinals
The Tulsa National Little League baseball team saw its run come to an end Tuesday with a 5-2 loss to Texas West (Midland) in the Southwest Regional semifinals in Waco, Texas.
Texas West scored four runs in the top of the first inning and did not trail in the game. Tulsa National scored single runs in the second and fourth innings, but Texas West added another run in the top of the fifth and held on for the victory.
Texas West advances to play the team from River Ridge, Louisiana for the regional championship and a trip to the Little League World Series.
Oilers bring back Sampair for 2019-20
The Tulsa Oilers announced that forward Charlie Sampair has been re-signed for the 2019-20 season.
Sampair, 25, returns to Tulsa after posting 35 points (18 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games for the Oilers last season. During the 2017-18 season, Sampair led the Oilers in scoring with 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 71 games.
Before coming to Tulsa, Sampair made his pro debut in 2016 with the Alaska Aces under the leadership of coach Rob Murray.
“This will by my third year in Tulsa, and fourth playing for coach Murray,” Sampair said in a news release. “I enjoy being in Tulsa with such a great fan base. We had a lot of success last year, and I am looking forward to this upcoming season.”
The Oilers, ECHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues, play host to the Kansas City Mavericks to open the regular season at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 11 at the BOK Center.
OSU tennis player up for NCAA Woman of the Year
Sofia Blanco, a member of the Oklahoma State women’s tennis team, has been nominated by the Big 12 Conference as a candidate for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.
“Sofia is a tremendous example of someone who maximized her potential using the resources available to her and accomplished great things both on and off the court,” OSU coach Chris Young said in a news release.
“I am extremely grateful for the way she has and will continue to represent OSU athletics.”
On the court, Blanco teamed with doubles partner Catherine Gulihur to advance to the round of 16 at the NCAA championship. The Cowgirls advanced to the NCAA super regionals as well during her final campaign. Blanco was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s Most Improved Senior for the Central Region.
Academically, she was selected as the NCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Elite 90 Award winner and was a two-time Google Cloud Academic All-American. The Cordoba, Argentina native carried a 4.0 GPA in psychology, was named to the Academic All-Big 12 squad’s first team on three occasions and was selected as OSU’s Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. A total of 148 female student-athletes have been named candidates by conferences and independent schools.
The selection committee will choose the top 10 honorees in each division. From those 30 candidates, the top three in each division will be determined. The Committee on Women’s Athletics will then select the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year with the winner being announced at an October 20 ceremony in Indianapolis.