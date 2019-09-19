IN BRIEF
OU women’s soccer falls in overtime to SMU
The Oklahoma women’s soccer team dropped its first overtime match of the season 3-2 to SMU Thursday in Norman.
SMU (7-1-0) netted the game-winning goal in the 101st minute off the foot of Allie Thornton.
OU senior Kaylee Dao netted the Sooners’ first goal on a penalty kick, and freshman Maya McCutcheon added her first goal of her career in the 72nd minute.
The Sooners (4-3-2) overcame a 2-1 deficit to force their fifth overtime game of the year.
Arkansas angler leads at
Tenkiller Bassmaster Elite
Stetson Blaylock pulled in five fish Thursday for a 15-pound, 9-ounce total to lead the Cherokee Casino Tahlequah Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller.
The Benton, Arkansas, angler overcame declining lake conditions to open with a one-pound lead on second-place Caleb Sumrall.
The tournament continues on Lake Tenkiller through Sunday. Weigh-ins on Saturday and Sunday will be held at Cherokee Casino Tahlequah.
OSU tennis duo reaches Arkansas Futures semifinalOklahoma State tennis players Matej Vocel and Dominik Kellovsky won their quarterfinal match in doubles play of the Arkansas Futures event Thursday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, defeating Sherif Abohabaga and Kiranpal Pannu 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.
The OSU juniors will take on John Harrison Richmond and Henrik Wieserholm in the semifinals Friday.
Oilers sign rookie defenseman Clifford
The Tulsa Oilers announced Thursday the signing of rookie Jake Clifford, who spent the last four seasons at Arizona State, tallying 17 points (5 goals, 12 assists) in 97 games for the Sun Devils.
“Jake is a big, strong-skating defenseman,” head coach Rob Murray said. “He was a key piece at a new program that was in the building process when he arrived for their inaugural NCAA season. He was a big reason the team made the NCAA Tournament his senior season, which is a huge feat for a new program.”
The 6-foot-1 defenseman recorded seven points in a career-high 34 games as a senior.