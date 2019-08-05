IN BRIEF
Carter returning to Hawks for 22nd NBA season
A person familiar with the situation says Vince Carter is returning to the Atlanta Hawks for his record 22nd season in the NBA.
The person confirmed that the 42-year-old Carter has agreed to terms with the Hawks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been announced.
Essentially an extra coach during his first season with the Hawks, Carter served as a mentor to some of the NBA’s most promising young talent, including former Oklahoma standout Trae Young and forward John Collins.
He’ll also eclipse the record shared with Robert Parish, Kevin Garnett, Kevin Willis and recently retired Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons in the NBA.
Tulsa Little League team stays alive at regional
The Tulsa National Little League baseball team defeated a team from New Mexico 10-0 Monday to stay alive in the Southwest Regional tournament in Waco, Texas.
Three pitchers combined on a five-inning no hitter, and Tulsa scored four runs in the first inning, added another in the second and closed it out with a five-run fifth inning, invoking the 10-run rule.
Tulsa National advances to Tuesday’s semifinal, facing the loser of Monday’s late game between Texas West and Louisiana. Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN at 6 p.m. The Texas West-Louisiana winner advances to Wednesday’s regional final.
Armstrong joins Cowgirl basketball staff
The Oklahoma State University women’s basketball team has added Patsy Armstrong to its staff as assistant athletic director for women’s basketball operations under coach Jim Littell.
Armstrong came to Stillwater in 2018 as the director of on-campus recruiting for the Cowboy football program.