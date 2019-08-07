IN BRIEF
U.S. Gymnastics meet opens with nine Sooners
Nine current or former University of Oklahoma men’s gymnasts are set to compete at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships on Thursday through Sunday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The country’s top gymnasts will compete for national titles and national team berths in preparation for the 2019 World Championships and 2020 Olympics.
Current Sooners Matt Wenske and Gage Dyer will compete in the senior competition and freshmen Laz Barnhill and Jack Freeman will take the floor in the junior elite division. Former Sooners at the competition are current national team members Allan Bower, Yul Moldauer and Colin Van Wicklen, along with Levi Anderson and Kanji Oyama.
Xtreme Fight Night 361 takes place Thursday
Xtreme Fight Night 361 will take place at River Spirit Casino at 8 p.m. Thursday .The card features an eight-man tournament. Former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir will be a special guest in attendance at the event. Tickets start at $45.