IN BRIEF
Legendary Iowa football coach Fry dies at 90
Hayden Fry, the Texan who revived Iowa football and became a Hawkeye State institution, has died. He was 90.
Fry’s family announced through the University of Iowa that the coach died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.
The native of Eastland, Texas, had never been to Iowa before taking over the Hawkeyes in 1979. The team had slogged through 17 consecutive years without a winning season. Fry changed everything from the uniforms to the logo to the attitude of the players. He coached at Iowa for 20 seasons, winning 238 games and three Big Ten championships.
Tulsa will host state Golden Gloves tourney
The Oklahoma Golden Gloves State Championship will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa.
Male and female amateur boxers ages 18-40 from around the state will compete in this district feeder tournament. Winners will advance to face the Kansas team in the regional in Wichita in April. Regional champions will compete in the National Golden Gloves Tournament of Champions at the Cox Business Center on May 3-9.
NSU men ranked No. 24
For the first time since 2013, Northeastern State is ranked in men’s basketball as it climbed up to No. 24 in the latest National Association of Basketball Coaches Division II poll.
FC Tulsa adds pair of Cuban forwards
FC Tulsa announced the signing of former Cuba national team forwards Ariel Martínez and Darío Suárez.
UCO’s Gray honored
Central Oklahoma’s Heath Gray was named wrestler of the week by the MIAA and The Open Mat on Tuesday.