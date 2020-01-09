IN BRIEF
Catchings, Jackson finalists for HOF
Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson headline the finalists for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
Catchings was a four-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. and also a five-time winner of the WNBA defensive player of the year award.
Jackson helped the Seattle Storm win two championships in the WNBA and was a three-time league MVP.
Other honorees include Swin Cash, DePaul coach Doug Bruno, USA Basketball national team director Carol Callan and former NCAA vice president for women’s basketball Sue Donohoe.
Baylor ends UConn’s 98-game home win streakTeá Cooper scored 27 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant fourth quarter to beat top-ranked UConn 74-58 Thursday, ending the Huskies’ 98-game home winning streak.
UConn fell one victory short of tying its own NCAA record of 99 in a row at home. The Huskies’ previous loss at home came in the Big East final against Notre Dame on March 12, 2013.
OU softball picked to win Big 12, OSU third
The Oklahoma softball team was picked first in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Thursday.
For the fourth year in a row, each of the other six head coaches selected the Sooners as No. 1. Oklahoma State received one first-place vote and picked third. Texas was picked to finish second.
Swedish standout to join OSU women’s golf
World top-50 amateur Maja Stark has joined the Oklahoma State women’s golf team and will play for the Cowgirls this spring.
Ranked No. 44 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, the Swedish standout competed as an amateur at three pro events last year with two second-place finishes.
Golf architect Dye dies
Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that visually intimidated recreational players to the best in the world.
The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.
Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning in the Dominican Republic at age 94, a spokesperson at Dye Design said. He had been battling Alzheimer’s disease.