IN BRIEF
TU sweeps weekly AAC player of the week awardsThe University of Tulsa’s Martina Okalova was named the American Athletic Conference women’s tennis player of the week, and Kody Pearson was the men’s tennis player of the week, the conference announced Tuesday.
Sooner duo earn Big 12 accolades
Make it three straight weeks that senior Maggie Nichols and freshman Ragan Smith have earned weekly conference honors.
Nichols and Smith were named the Big 12 gymnast and newcomer of the week, respectively, for the third time this season, the conference announced Tuesday. The honor was the 21st of Nichols’ career and third for Smith. Nichols also tied the record for most career gymnast of the week honors with 13 and is the first gymnast in Big 12 history to be named gymnast of the week for the first three weeks of the season.
OU women’s golf adds Houston transfer
Oklahoma women’s golf has added sophomore transfer Hannah Screen, head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell announced Tuesday. Screen joins the Sooners from the University of Houston, where she was named to the All-American Athletic Conference team in her freshman season.
Osaka moves on at Australian Open
Defending champion Naomi Osaka threw her racket, tossed a ball and kicked the racket again for good measure, before sitting for a while with a towel over her head. She sensed the crowd was looking for drama, and she gave them a little bit.
She pulled it together quickly in a swirling breeze on Margaret Court Arena, though, and beat Zheng Saisai 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open.
On the adjoining show court at about the same time, 2019 runner-up Petra Kvitova held her composure when she faced three set points before winning 13 of the next 15 points to beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 7-5.
Both of last year’s finalists had secured spots in the third round before some first-round matches in the singles draw were complete because of heavy rain.