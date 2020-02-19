IN BRIEF
OU sweeps TSU
The No. 16 Oklahoma baseball team beat Texas Southern 12-1 Wednesday in Norman, sweeping the two-game series.
The Sooners (4-1) scored five runs in the eighth inning to end the game by run rule.
Freshman and former Bixby standout Jake Bennett (1-0) struck out seven over four innings in his first career start. Sophomore Trent Brown belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to end the game. It was his second home run in as many days.
OSU men finish fifth
The Oklahoma State men’s golf team finished fifth at The Prestige in La Quinta, California.
The Cowboys fired an 8-under 276 to finish at 7-under 845. Texas won the event after posting an 832 total.
Austin Eckroat came in second after a bogey-free 64.
OSU’s Gray named to Wade Trophy watch list
Oklahoma State’s Vivian Gray was added to the “Wade Watch” list of candidates for the 2020 Wade Trophy by the WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America Selection Committee, it was announced Wednesday.
Gray ranks among the Big 12’s leaders in categories including third in scoring at 19.8 points per game, ninth in assists at 3.7 and third in free-throw percentage at 84.5 percent.
The Wade Trophy is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year award in college women’s basketball.
The winner of the Wade Trophy will be announced April 2 in New Orleans, site of the 2020 WBCA Convention and NCAA Women’s Final Four.
OU, OSU golfers named to Hogan Award watch list
Oklahoma’s Quade Cummins and Garett Reband and Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat were named to the watch list for the Ben Hogan Award, it was announced Wednesday.
The Ben Hogan Award is given to the top men’s college golfer taking into account all collegiate and amateur competitions during a 12-month period from June to May.
Cummins was a member of the 2019 U.S. Palmer Cup and a two-time Big 12 golfer of the month. Reband is ranked ninth in the latest Palmer Cup rankings.
Eckroat competed at the 2019 U.S. Open and was named to the 2019 U.S. Palmer Cup squad, as well. He was named a second-team All-American a year ago by Golfweek Magazine.
In May, three finalists will attend a black-tie dinner at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, where the winner will be crowned.
FC Tulsa ties ORU
A second-half game-tying goal from Ciaran Winters kept FC Tulsa unbeaten in preseason as it tied Oral Roberts 1-1 on Wednesday.
Winters’ goal, 15 minutes into the second half, was his first as a professional after signing an Academy contract with his hometown club this offseason.
FC Tulsa takes on Rogers State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
NSU’s Young honored
Northeastern State’s Gail Young took top softball pitching honors in the MIAA this week, league officials announced Wednesday.
Young won all three starts for NSU last week while recording no earned runs in 22 innings. The junior struck out 20, including a career high of nine in a nine-inning 2-1 win over Chadron State.
This is the first weekly honor for Young, who was a second-team All-MIAA selection last season.