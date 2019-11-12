IN BRIEF
TU’s Partain, Cashion earn AAC soccer honors
Tulsa’s Harris Partain and Mitchell Cashion were named to the American Athletic Conference all-conference first and second teams, respectively, the league announced Tuesday.
The Golden Hurricane also received the Fair Play Award, which is given to the team with the lowest accumulation of fouls, yellow cards and red cards throughout the season.
Golden Hurricane punter wins national award
University of Tulsa punter Thomas Bennett was selected the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for Week 11 games, it was announced Tuesday by the Augusta Sports Council.
A senior from Carlsbad, California, Bennett punted six times for a 46.3-yard average, including three inside the 20-yard line, dropping punts at the 13, 18 and 6-yard lines. He also had a net punting average of 46.3 yards, as no punts were returned, and a long of 62 yards.
On Monday, Bennett was named the American Athletic Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week.
Giants name Kapler manager
Gabe Kapler has been hired as manager of the San Francisco Giants, a month after being fired from the same job by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Kapler replaces Bruce Bochy, who retired at the end of the season following 13 years and three championships with San Francisco.
The Giants made the announcement late Tuesday and planned a formal introduction to follow. Kapler is the second big hire in a matter of days by Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, who on Monday introduced new general manager Scott Harris, most recently an assistant GM for the Chicago Cubs.