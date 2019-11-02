IN BRIEF
ORU rolls over Friends in only exhibition game
Keni Jo Lippe scored 24 points to lead three Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles won 82-28 over Friends in the team’s lone exhibition game Saturday .
Lippe was 6-for-11 from the field and 12-for-14 at the free-throw line. Karly Gore and Katie Kirkhart came off the bench to score 14 and 11 points, respectively, for ORU.
Friends, an NAIA program from Wichita, Kansas, scored the first basket of the game for its only lead. ORU responded with a 19-0 run to close out the quarter and led 24-4 after the first period. The lead was 43-16 at halftime and reached as many as 57 points in the second half.
Cowgirl cross country wins Big 12 title
The Oklahoma State women’s cross country team captured the second team Big 12 title in program history in Waco, Texas, Friday. The men’s team turned in a runner-up finish for the second year in a row.
The Cowgirls ran their best race of the season to claim the program’s second ever Big 12 team title. Junior Taylor Somers was the runner-up, and Molly Born finished third.
In the men’s 8K race Isai Rodriguez battled Iowa State’s Edwin Kurgat for an individual title, but came up just short in a runner-up finish to lead the Cowboys.
OU volleyball sweeps KU
The Oklahoma volleyball team picked up its second sweep in Big 12 play, downing Kansas 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-20) Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.
TU women’s tennis wins eight at Tulsa Invite
The Tulsa Women’s Tennis team took eight wins Saturday on day two of the Tulsa Invite .
The Golden Hurricane won four of five singles matches against Central Arkansas and swept Houston in doubles play. Tulsa won one of three doubles matches against Wichita State.