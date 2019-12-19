IN BRIEF
OU’s Humphrey named FWAA All-American
University of Oklahoma third-year sophomore center Creed Humphrey earned his fourth All-America honor on Thursday, as he was named to the Football Writers Association of America second team.
Humphrey joins wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as FWAA All-Americans.
This is the fourth second-team All-America honor for Humphrey, who has started 25 of 27 games for OU at center.
Wisconsin, Stanford to meet in volleyball final
Dana Rettke had 17 kills, Molly Haggerty added 14 and Wisconsin beat Baylor 25-27, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 Thursday in Pittsburgh to advance to the NCAA women’s volleyball championship match.
Seeking their first title, the Badgers will face defending champion Stanford (29-4) in the final Saturday night.
Katherine Plummer had 26 kills as the Cardinal swept Minnesota 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 in the other semifinal.
Wisconsin (27-6) is 3-0 in national semifinals, winning in 2000 and 2013 before falling in the finals both times.
Yossiana Pressley, the unanimous Big 12 player of the year, led Baylor (29-2) with 25 kills and 16 digs.
Prosecutor finds no crime in Santa Anita horse racing deaths
California prosecutors found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes during an investigation into a spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita Park racetrack over the past year, according to a report issued Thursday.
A task force formed by the Los Angeles district attorney found the 49 deaths at the track during a 12-month period ending in June occurred at a rate higher than the national average, but lower than some years in the past decade and lower than Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
The investigation was one of several actions taken after 23 horse deaths at the California track during the winter-spring season from Dec. 30 to March 31 caused an outcry that included calls to shut down horse racing in the state and led to regulatory changes and proposed legislation.
A total of 56 horses have died at the track since July 2018.