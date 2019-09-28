IN BRIEF
OU leads in Norman
The Oklahoma women’s golf team is in first place going into the final round of its Schooner Fall Classic on Saturday in Norman.
The Sooners shot a 5-under 275 on Saturday to maintain their one-stroke lead over Texas.
OU sophomore Mikhaela Fortuna leads the field after a 3-under 67 in her second round.
Norman native Kaitlin Milligan is tied for fourth with a 36-hole score of 137 (-3).
TU’s Tseng leads tourney
University of Tulsa sophomore Lorena Tseng is in first place with a 5-under 139 at the Lady Paladin Invitational on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina.
Tseng holds a 3-stroke lead over three players tied for second.
The Hurricane is in 13th place in the 16-team field after Saturday’s second round of 303 for a total score of 611. Wake Forest leads the field with a 575.
RSU shuts out SNU
The Rogers State men’s soccer team notched a 3-0 win over Southern Nazarene on Saturday in Claremore.
Jake Simpson scored his sixth goal of the season to put the Hillcats (5-2-1, 2-2 GAC) in front. Jordan Watson scored the other goals in the 56th and 57th minutes.