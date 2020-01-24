IN BRIEF
Eli Manning retires at 39
Eli Manning ended his 16-year NFL career on his own terms. He was classy, well-prepared and walked away as a New York Giant.
In a roughly seven-minute speech touched with a little humor and almost no emotion, the 39-year-old Manning officially ended his career Friday at a news conference.
“From the very first moment I did it my way,” said Manning, who followed in steps of father Archie and brother Peyton, as NFL quarterbacks. “I could not be someone other than who I am.”
Manning was the No. 1 overall pick by the Chargers in 2004 but was dealt to the Giants on draft day.
Ex-gymnastics coach gets 50 years for sex assaults
A former gymnastics coach was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting female gymnasts in North Texas and Oklahoma.
Skipper Crawley, 53, of Kemp, Texas, pleaded guilty in a Tarrant County state district court in Fort Worth to four counts of aggravated assault of a child.
Crawley had been an instructor in Fort Worth, at the University of Oklahoma and Tulsa World of Gymnastics.
Keuchel apologizes for sign-stealing scandal
Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team’s sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship.
Speaking Friday at a fan convention for the Chicago White Sox, who signed the left-hander to a $55.5 million, three-year contract in December, Keuchel said he felt what happened was blown out of proportion, but he was sorry.
“It’s just what the state of baseball was at that point and time,” the former Bishop Kelley standout said. “Was it against the rules? Yes, it was, and I personally am sorry for what’s come about, the whole situation.”
Cowgirl breaks record
The Oklahoma State track and field teams wrapped up competition in Lubbock, Texas, at the Red Raider Invitational on Friday after strong performances, including a record-breaking pole vault by freshman Ariadni Adamopoulou, who soared 4.11 meters.