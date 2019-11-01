IN BRIEF
TU sweeps AAC titles
The Tulsa men’s and women’s cross country teams won American Athletic Conference championships Friday in Germantown, Tennessee.
The title is the sixth straight men’s American title and 10th consecutive conference championship, while the women’s team has won five league crowns since 2010.
The No. 6-ranked Hurricane dominated the 8K race, capturing places Nos. 2-6 and 15th and 16th. The Tulsa women had five top-10 times in the 6K competition.
Tulsa scored 20 points in the men’s race, followed by second-place Temple (68). The Tulsa women earned 37 points to outdistance second-place Wichita State (63).
The Tulsa teams will be in action next at the NCAA Midwest Regional Meet, Nov. 15, in Stillwater.
TU tops Houston in 4 sets
Dilara Gedikoglu had 17 kills and Maddie Rhoder 16 to lead Tulsa to a 3-1 win over Houston (26-28, 25-17, 25-19, 28-26).
TU women sweep singles
The Tulsa women’s tennis team went 7-0 in singles against Houston on the opening day of the Tulsa Invite at the Case Tennis Center.
Two Cowgirls honored
Oklahoma State’s Julia Lenhardt is the Big 12 Soccer Offensive Player of the Week and Dani Greenlee is the Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Friday.
The duo helped OSU win the Big 12 regular-season championship, the program’s seventh overall title and second in the past three years.
OU men share Hawaii leadThe No. 5 Oklahoma men’s golf team is tied with Kansas for first place after a first-round 16-uner 268 at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic in Lahaina, Hawaii. Garett Reband led OU with a 7-under 64. Quade Cummins fired a 65, matching his record low, and is tied for third.